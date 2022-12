Srinagar: The final of the 18th Police Martyrs Memorial Football Tournament was postponed due to bad weather but the match for third place was played at Synthetic Turf TRC ground, here on Friday.

In the final AG’s Office XI was scheduled to play against FC-1. However, due to bad weather, the match was postponed.

In the match for third place, IFC Kashmir clashed with J&K Police XI. In the match, J&K Police beat IFC Kashmir by 4-1 to seal the third position. Gulshan was awarded man of the match.