JKPL-1 Birch Blasters Burzahama cruise into semifinal

Srinagar: Birch Blasters Burzahama cruised their way into the final of the ongoing J&K Premier League (JKPL)-1 after winning its quarter final clash against Nunnu Stars at Green Valley Educational Institute (GVEI) Elahibagh here on Saturday.

Earlier Birch Blasters Burzahama won the toss and elected to bat first. They managed to put up a total of 198 runs for the loss of six wickets. Adil with 89 and Waseem Kachur with 30 were the highest scorers for them. For Nunnu Stars, Mir Saleem and Rouf took two wickets each.

In reply Nunnu Stars were bundled out for 130 runs. Zahid Naik with 54 was the highest scorer for them . Rouf, Javid Jaddu and Ishtyaq Rasool claimed three wickets each for team Birch Blasters Burzahama.

Adil for his outstanding batting performance was awarded as man of the match.