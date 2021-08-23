JKPL-1 Elegant Strikers beat Rayan Warriors to book their place in Semi's

Srinagar: Elegant Strikers beat Mayid Rayan Warriors to book its place in the semifinal of the ongoing J&K Premier League at Green Valley Educational Institute Elahibagh here on Monday.

It was third quarterfinal of the event in which Elegant Strikers clashed with Mayid Rayan Warriors.

Batting first, Elegant Strikers managed to post a huge total of 256 runs. Khalid Bhat scored brilliant century of 105 runs from 55 balls for them while as Owais Shah scored 51 off 19 balls. For Mayid Rayan Warriors Shadad took three wickets.

In reply Mayid Rayan Warriors managed to score only 245 runs for the loss of six wickets in allotted overs.

Henan Malik played an exceptional knock for Mayid Rayan Warriors scoring 126 of 55 balls while as Ahmad Banday scored 66 of 28.

Nadeem and Owais Shah claimed two wicket each for Elegant Strikers. Khalid Bhat for his outstanding batting performance was awarded as man of the match.