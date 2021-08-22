JKPL-1 SSCC Bemina books place in semifinal

Srinagar: SSCC Bemina booked place in the semifinal of the ongoing J&K Premier League by defeating Kashmir Harvard ZCC in the quarterfinal played at Green Valley Educational Institute , Elahibagh here on Sunday.

Kashmir Harvard ZCC won the toss and elected to bat first. They managed to put up a total of 124 runs only. Usaid Firdous with 44 runs was the highest scorer for them. For SSCC Bemina, Salman bowled an economical spell taking three wickets.

In reply SSCC Bemina comfortably chased the target in the 16th over for the loss of only two wickets. Omar Nisar with 49 runs and Fazil Rashid with 43 runs were the highest scorers for them. Suhail Mir and Umar Malik claimed one wicket each for their team. Salman for his outstanding bowling performance was awarded as man of the match .