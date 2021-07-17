JKPL cricket tournament|Team Hooked, Nunnu Stars emerge winners

Srinagar: The first match of JKPL cricket tournament was played between Team Hooked and Shape Up Fitness Cricket Club.

Shape Up Fitness Cricket Club won the toss and opted to bat first and posted a total of 164 runs in alloted 20 overs.

Gowhar Rashid (66 of 32 balls), Bilal (34 of 25 balls) were among the top scorers for Shape Up Fitness Cricket Club.

For Team Hooked Tajamul,Riyaz,Touseef claimed one wicket each. In reply Team Hooked scored the target in 16th over.

For Team Hooked WaseemRaza scored 69 of 28 balls and Tajamul Baba 38 of 30 balls were among highest run getters. For Shape Up Fitness Cricket Club Rameez Raja claimed 2 wickets. WaseemRaza for his outstanding bowling performance was adjudged as Man of the Match.