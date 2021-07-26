JKPL Edition 1|Team Hooked, Kashmir Harvard ZCC emerge winners

Srinagar: Team Hooked won the match against Birds Enterprises today in the first edition of JKPL here.
After winning the toss, Bird Enterprises elected to bat first and posted a total of 135 runs for the loss of 9 wickets. Haris Goga scored 46 of 21 balls which includes two sixes while Nasir Bhat scored 30 of 21 balls. For Team Hooked Zahoor Zolo took three wickets.
Team Hooked chased the target in 20th with losing 5 wickets. Waseem Raza scored 35 of 29 balls and remained not out and Jehangir Bhat made 34 of 35 balls.
Zahoor for his outstanding performance was declared as Man of the Match.
The second match was played between MAAK and Kashmir Harvard ZCC. MAAK won the toss and elected to bat. They posted a target of 113 runs for the loss of 9 wickets. Shakir with 23 of 32 balls was among the leading run-scorers.
For Kashmir Harvard ZCC Amir Afzal and Shabir claimed three wickets each. ZCC chased the target in just 8 overs. Suhail Mir with 54 of 20 and Umar Malik with 32of 15 were top scorers. Umar Shafi took two wickets for MAAK. Amir Afzal for his outstanding bowling performance was adjudged as man of the match.