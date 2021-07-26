JKPL Edition 1|Team Hooked, Kashmir Harvard ZCC emerge winners

Srinagar: Team Hooked won the match against Birds Enterprises today in the first edition of JKPL here.

After winning the toss, Bird Enterprises elected to bat first and posted a total of 135 runs for the loss of 9 wickets. Haris Goga scored 46 of 21 balls which includes two sixes while Nasir Bhat scored 30 of 21 balls. For Team Hooked Zahoor Zolo took three wickets.

Team Hooked chased the target in 20th with losing 5 wickets. Waseem Raza scored 35 of 29 balls and remained not out and Jehangir Bhat made 34 of 35 balls.

Zahoor for his outstanding performance was declared as Man of the Match.