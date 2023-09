Srinagar: In an ongoing Akash Byju’s Jammu and Kashmir Premier League (JKPL), Gani Shah Cricket Club emerged victorious by 8 wickets Batting first, GG scored 156/5 in 20 overs. Sameer scored 43 runs. For Gani Shah Sahil Shafi and Samiullah took 2 wickets each. The standout performance of the match came from Owais.

In reply, Gani Shah Cricket Club chased the target in 14.5 overs losing only 2 wickets. Owais Shah scored 65 and Akshit Gandral scored 40 runs.