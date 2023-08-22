JKPL | Red 11 emerges victorious with a thrilling 19-run win against KU

Srinagar: In a thrilling clash in JKPL Season 2 that left cricket enthusiasts on the edge of their seats, Red11 emerged triumphant with a well-earned 19-run victory over the University of Kashmir.

Batting first, Red11 displayed their prowess by amassing a formidable total of 206 runs in their allotted 20 overs, setting the stage for a riveting contest.

Ahmad Banday, the dynamic opener for Red11, exhibited an exceptional display of skill as he blazed through the field, scoring a rapid-fire 60 runs off just 25 balls.