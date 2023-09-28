JKPL | Red 11 secures semi-final berth with convincing victory

Srinagar: In a thrilling quarter-final showdown, Red 11 exhibited their prowess, sealing a spot in the semi-finals by defeating Valley Fresh CC by 7 wickets.

The stage is now set for an electrifying semi-final duel against Royal Goodwill CC this Saturday.

The quarter-final clash witnessed Valley Fresh CC taking the batting crease and setting a competitive target of 128 runs in their allotted 17 overs, losing all their wickets. Gyana Ranjan emerged as a crucial contributor, notching 34 runs off 27 balls, while Sabit Khan chipped in with 31 runs from 25 balls for Red 11. The true heroes of the day, however, were the bowlers from Red 11, with Amir Aziz and Vaibhav Mali stealing the limelight by each claiming 4 wickets.

Chasing a target of 128 runs, Red 11 made the task appear effortless, ultimately losing just 3 wickets in the process. Ahmad Banday showcased a spectacular innings, smashing an impressive 55 runs off a mere 32 balls, while Umar Nissar provided solid support with 38 runs off 28 balls. Valley Fresh CC's bowlers, Umar and Musaib, managed to take 1 wicket each.

The standout performer of the match was unquestionably Amir Aziz from Red 11, who not only excelled with the ball but was also bestowed with the well-deserved Man of the Match title for his exceptional all-round performance.

Red 11's journey in this tournament continues as they prepare to face Royal Goodwill CC in the highly anticipated semi-final clash on Saturday. Cricket enthusiasts can expect a riveting encounter as these two formidable teams battle it out for a coveted spot in the finals.