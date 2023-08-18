JKPL | Spartan Warriors Zakura beat Kashmir University by 6 wickets

Batting first, Kashmir University faced a challenging task against Spartan Warriors Zakura's bowling prowess. The university team was bundled out for a total of 73 runs, showcasing the tenacity and skill of the Spartan Warriors' bowlers. The standout performance of the match came from Sahil Jan, who proved to be the pick of the bowlers with an impressive haul of 4 wickets while conceding just 1 run.

In a display of remarkable teamwork and determination, Spartan Warriors Zakura chased down the target with 6 wickets to spare.

The excitement continued in the second match of JKPL Season 2 as Valley Fresh secured a commanding victory over Owners 11, winning by 6 wickets.