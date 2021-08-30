JKPL T20 concludes| Birch Blasters win final match

Srinagar: J&K Premier League (JKPL) T20 cricket tournament, with Birch Blasters Burzahama emerging out as winner at Green Valley Education al Institute, Elahibagh here on Monday.
The final was played between Birch Blasters and Ali Jana Cricket Club. Birch Blasters Burzahama won the toss and elected to bat first. They managed to post a total of 212 runs. Waseem Kachur with 55 runs and Amir Sofi with 34 were highest scorers for them while as Shahrukh Dar and Aqib Mir took two wickets each for Ali Jana .
In reply Ali Jana Cricket Club fell short of a target by 19 runs. Aqib Mir with 58 and Junaid Mushtaq with 45 were the highest scorers for them. Owais Baba bowled brilliantly for Birch Blasters taking four wickets. Owais Baba for his outstanding bowling performance was awarded as man of the match.
Director School Education Dr Tasaduq Hussain Mir was chief guest on the occasion while JKCA Srinagar Incharge Majid Dar was among other guests present.
Auquib Mir was awarded player of the tournament award while as Jiyaad Magrey was awarded best batsman award. Gowher was awarded best bowler and Syed Sagar best all-rounder .