JKPL T20 concludes| Birch Blasters win final match

Srinagar: J&K Premier League (JKPL) T20 cricket tournament, with Birch Blasters Burzahama emerging out as winner at Green Valley Education al Institute, Elahibagh here on Monday.

The final was played between Birch Blasters and Ali Jana Cricket Club. Birch Blasters Burzahama won the toss and elected to bat first. They managed to post a total of 212 runs. Waseem Kachur with 55 runs and Amir Sofi with 34 were highest scorers for them while as Shahrukh Dar and Aqib Mir took two wickets each for Ali Jana .