JKPL | Valley Fresh beat Spectrum Kings by 144 runs

Srinagar: In an ongoing Akash Byju’s Jammu and Kashmir Premier League (JKPL), Valley Fresh Cricket Club emerged victorious by 144 runs.

Batting first, Valley Fresh scored 225/5 in 20 overs. Saqib Nazir scored 53 runs and Adil Kachroo scored 47 runs. For Spectrum Kings Basit Bilal and Asif Jeelani took 2 wickets each. The standout performance of the match came from Adil Kachroo. In reply, Spectrum Kings were bundled out on 81 runs. Musaib Farooq took 4 wickets while Adil Kachroo took 1 wicket.

Adil Kachroo for his all-round performance was given man of the match.

The excitement continued in the second match of the day at Akash Byju’s JKPL Season 2. Batting first BTC scored 127/9. For BTC Bhat Arsh scored 40 runs. For Ganishah CC Deepak Punia took 4 wickets, and Ganishah CC chased the target in 10.4 overs winning by 10 wickets.