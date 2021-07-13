JKPL:Nunnu Stars, SSCC Bemina win matches

Srinagar: In the ongoing Jammu Kashmir Premier League, two matches were played on Tuesday at the Green Valley Educational Institute EllahiBagh here.

The first match was played between Nunnu Stars and Kashmir Harvard Zoonimar CC.

After winning the toss, Nunnu Stars chose to bat first and posted a total of 135 runs in 16 overs. BhatArsh scored 36 off 22 balls. For Kashmir Harvard Zoonimar CC, ShabbirMolvi took 4 wickets.