JKPL:Nunnu Stars, SSCC Bemina win matches

Srinagar: In the ongoing Jammu Kashmir Premier League, two matches were played on Tuesday at the Green Valley Educational Institute EllahiBagh here.
The first match was played between Nunnu Stars and Kashmir Harvard Zoonimar CC.
After winning the toss, Nunnu Stars chose to bat first and posted a total of 135 runs in 16 overs. BhatArsh scored 36 off 22 balls. For Kashmir Harvard Zoonimar CC, ShabbirMolvi took 4 wickets.
Chasing the target, Kashmir Harvard Zoonimar CC fell short of 15 runs and lost the match. MuminWani (38) and Sabit Khan (28) were among the top run scores. For Nunnu Stars, Rouf Mir, who claimed 4 wickets and conceded 12 runs, was declared Man of the Match.
Game Changer of the Match sponsored by Appearance by Hooked was claimed by Rouf Mir. Super Sixes award sponsored by RUNIXX was claimed by Sabit Khan. Best Catch of the Match was claimed by BhatArsh.