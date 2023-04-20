J&K’s Ashwani qualifies BCCI online scorer’s exam

Out of a total of 36 candidates across the country drawn from various affiliate units of the BCCI, who attended the course and appeared in the examination, 30 including Ashwani have been declared qualified.

Utpal Kant of Bihar Cricket Association has topped the merit list with 90 marks, while Ashwani Kumar has secured 81 marks.

Ashwani Kumar has been serving the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) for over two decades as a manual scorer.