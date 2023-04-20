J&K’s Ashwani qualifies BCCI online scorer’s exam

Srinagar: J&K's ace Cricket Scorer Ashwani Kumar has passed the BCCI's online scorer's exam conducted by the Board on March 29, at Motera Cricket Stadium, Ahmedabad in Gujarat, the result of which was declared at BCCI Headquarters on April 19.
The online course was held for three days from March 26 to 28.
Out of a total of 36 candidates across the country drawn from various affiliate units of the BCCI, who attended the course and appeared in the examination, 30 including Ashwani have been declared qualified.
Utpal Kant of Bihar Cricket Association has topped the merit list with 90 marks, while Ashwani Kumar has secured 81 marks.
Ashwani Kumar has been serving the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) for over two decades as a manual scorer.