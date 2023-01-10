J&K’s dismal performance with bat continues in Ranji Trophy

On bad weather-affected day, only 33 overs of play was possible in which J&K’s batting faired poorly once again.

Earlier winning the toss which was delayed due to bad light J&K skipper Shubham Khajuria opted to bat first. It was a questionable decision on the pace-friendly wicket on a cold day. Instead of taking full advantage of the conditions and opting to field first, J&K decided to bat.