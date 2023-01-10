J&K’s dismal performance with bat continues in Ranji Trophy

Srinagar, Jan 10: J&K senior cricket team’s poor batting performance continued in this season’s Ranji Trophy as they ended the first day on 146/6 against hosts Punjab at IS Bindra Cricket Stadium, Mohali on Tuesday.
On bad weather-affected day, only 33 overs of play was possible in which J&K’s batting faired poorly once again.
Earlier winning the toss which was delayed due to bad light J&K skipper Shubham Khajuria opted to bat first. It was a questionable decision on the pace-friendly wicket on a cold day. Instead of taking full advantage of the conditions and opting to field first, J&K decided to bat.
J&K lost skipper Shubham Khajuria in the very first over of the match without scoring.
Musaif Ajaz (10) also fell cheaply, before Vivrant and Samad took the score to 83 runs in 14.4 overs when Vivrant was dismissed at his individual score of 41 runs off 48 balls, studded with 8 fours. Samad was the next to go, scoring brisk 46 runs off 29 deliveries with the help of 8 fours and 1 six.
The team managed to score 146 runs in 33 overs game as the toss was held after a delayed start at 1:15 pm because of foggy conditions. Fazil Rashid (26) and Auqib Nabi (6) were at the crease when the stumps were drawn today after bad light stopped play.
Sidharth Kaul was the pick of the bowlers for Punjab, who took 3 wickets by conceding 58 runs in 10 overs, while Baltej Singh bagged 2 wickets by giving away 35 runs in his 10 overs. Mayank Markande also claimed one wicket.