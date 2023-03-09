J&K’s first female Formula car racer felicitated

Srinagar: In recognition of her achievements, J&K’s first female Formula car racer received two awards on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

Humaira Mushtaq was awarded the Mission Shakti excellence award by the J&K administration during a function. She also received the FICCO FLO TRAILBLAZER ACHIEVERS awards.

Hailing from Jammu, Humaira secured three podium finishes in MRF Indian National Racing Championship in Chennai earlier this year.

A doctor by profession, the 25-year-old has had a passion for cars since her childhood. “It is a proud moment for me that my contribution to formula car racing has been recognized at local, national and international levels. I will make J&K proud by participating in prestigious races and trying to achieve more success. Such awards inspire me to work harder,” she said.