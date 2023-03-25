J&K's Harleen Kaur to represent India in Asia Cup Softball Championship

Srinagar: J&K's Harleen Kaur has been selected to represent India in the Women's Softball Asia Cup championship at LNG Sports Town, Incheon, Korea from April 2 to 8.
The selection for the championship was done during selection trials held at Indore, Madhya Pradesh in February.
The Jammu-born, Harleen Kaur started playing Softball sport at the age of 13. A student of Carmel Convent Higher Secondary School, Kunjwani went on to participate in Softball at District, State, and Inter-School level competitions before representing J&K at Nationals.
So far she has participated in many School Nationals and National championships organised by the Softball Association of India and the School Games Federation of India.
Asia Cup (Women) Softball championship in Korea will also serve as a qualifying event for World Cup (Women) Softball Championship 2023.
Waseem Raja Khan General Secretary J&K Softball Association congratulated Harleen for her selection to the Indian National Women's team.
"Felicitation ceremony arrangements for Harleen Kaur with her Coach Harvinder Singh and other senior outstanding Softball players who have represented India at various International Softball championships will be held after the player returns from the competition," Raja said.
Waseem Raja Khan said that without the support of the J&K Sports Council, it wouldn't have been possible.
Indian Women's Softball team is leaving on March 31 from Delhi to Korea.