J&K's Harleen Kaur to represent India in Asia Cup Softball Championship

Srinagar: J&K's Harleen Kaur has been selected to represent India in the Women's Softball Asia Cup championship at LNG Sports Town, Incheon, Korea from April 2 to 8.

The selection for the championship was done during selection trials held at Indore, Madhya Pradesh in February.

The Jammu-born, Harleen Kaur started playing Softball sport at the age of 13. A student of Carmel Convent Higher Secondary School, Kunjwani went on to participate in Softball at District, State, and Inter-School level competitions before representing J&K at Nationals.