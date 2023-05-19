J&K's only international cyclist Bilal Ahmad Dar continue to chase Olympic dream for India

Bilal Ahmad Dar hails from Kawoosa village in Budgam district and was spotted during a talent hunt in Srinagar. He went on to represent the country globally. He demonstrated tremendous skill, dedication, and tenacity and won a silver and bronze medal at the Asian Junior Championship, (2019), as well as two silver medals at the Asia Cup in 2018.

"I am extremely happy with the faith showed by Punit Sir and his team in me. My aim is to represent India at the Olympics, a feat that is still untouched and I am working hard to make this dream come true. I am confident with all the support I will leave no stones unturned in my efforts," said the J&K cyclist Bilal Ahmad Dar.