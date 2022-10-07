J&K’s poor outing continues in National Games 2022

Srinagar, Oct 7: J&K continues to do poorly in the 36th National Games 2022, which are now taking place in Gujarat.
The J&K contingent has fallen short of expectations in the prestigious multi-event sporting event in India, which is taking place after a seven-year hiatus.
The competitions began on September 29 and are slated to end on October 12.
35 different sports are being competed in by an estimated 7,000 individuals. In 14 disciplines, there are about 48 athletes from J&K competing.
At the end of Day 9, J&K stands at 28th place on the points table with mere four bronze medals in its bag. J&K has bagged three bronze medals in Fencing and one in Gymnastics. While fencing, gymnastics, Rowing, athletics, archery, and beach handball competitions have concluded, J&K would be competing in Judo, Cycling, Wushu, Kayaking and Canoeing events in the coming days.
J&K is expecting medals in the disciplines of Wushu, Kayaking Canoeing, the competition of which are going to start on Saturday. In Cycling J&K has only a single qualification while in Judo no medal was won on Friday and expectations are not that big for Saturday.
In the last National Games held in Kerala in 2015, J&K had bagged 15 medals and this time J&K is yet to bag even half of that tally. Currently, J&K stand at 28th place on the points table and that is not going to change unless the team bags a gold medal to get a major push in the order.
“Due to curtailment in certain disciplines, we were unable to put on a show that we wanted to. However, all is not lost as the J&K campaign in its strong disciplines will be beginning from Saturday. Traditionally J&K has a stronghold in Wushu and Watersports. Both these disciplines have been winning medals regularly for us in National Games over the years,” officials said.