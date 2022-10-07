J&K’s poor outing continues in National Games 2022

J&K is expecting medals in the disciplines of Wushu, Kayaking Canoeing, the competition of which are going to start on Saturday. In Cycling J&K has only a single qualification while in Judo no medal was won on Friday and expectations are not that big for Saturday.

In the last National Games held in Kerala in 2015, J&K had bagged 15 medals and this time J&K is yet to bag even half of that tally. Currently, J&K stand at 28th place on the points table and that is not going to change unless the team bags a gold medal to get a major push in the order.