J&K’s poor run continues in SMA tournament

Srinagar: Kerala outplayed J&K senior cricket team on Thursday at IS Bindra Cricket Stadium, PCA, Mohali, resulting in J&K’s fifth loss in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament.
In J&K’s sixth tournament game, Kerala defeated them by 62 runs despite dominating both the bowling and batting departments.
ParvezRasool, a former captain of J&K, was absent for the game. Nasir Lone, who was making his match debut, took his spot.
When Kerala batted first, they scored 184 runs in the allocated overs while losing four wickets.
Sanju Samson, their captain, scored 61, and Sachin Baby led the team with 62 runs. MujtabaYousuf, who bowled four overs for J&K, claimed two wickets but was expensive, handing up 47 runs. Umran Malik, a fast bowler, claimed one wicket but gave up 41 runs in four overs. Another wicket for 34 was taken by AbidMushtaq.
In response, J&K’s batting again failed, as the entire squad was dismissed for 122 runs in 19 overs. ShubhamKhajuria, the opener, led the way with 30 off 14 balls, while Abdul Samad added 19. Umran Malik continued to be unbeaten on 16. Asif K M and Basil Thampi each took three wickets for Kerala. Kerala won by 62 runs and earned four points from the game.
In the six games that were played, it was the J&K team’s fifth loss. J&K’s lone victory came over Arunachal Pradesh, who had not yet won a single game. Minnows Meghalaya, Karnataka, Maharastra, Haryana, and Kerala defeated J&K. Following that, they will play Services in the final group game before leaving. J&K are already out of the competition and now holds the seventh spot in the group of eight teams’ points standings. Arunachal Pradesh is last.
Brief Score:
Kerala: 184/4 (Sachin 62, Sanju 61, Mujtaba 2 wkts
J&K: 122/10 (Khajuria 30, Samad 19, Asif 3 wkts)