J&K’s poor run continues in SMA tournament

Srinagar: Kerala outplayed J&K senior cricket team on Thursday at IS Bindra Cricket Stadium, PCA, Mohali, resulting in J&K’s fifth loss in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 tournament.

In J&K’s sixth tournament game, Kerala defeated them by 62 runs despite dominating both the bowling and batting departments.

ParvezRasool, a former captain of J&K, was absent for the game. Nasir Lone, who was making his match debut, took his spot.

When Kerala batted first, they scored 184 runs in the allocated overs while losing four wickets.