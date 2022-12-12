J&K’s poor show in U-19 Women’s One-Day tournament continues

In reply, J&K got all out for 113 run total in 49 overs. Bhawandeep Kaur with 33 was the highest scorer for them while Sheena Saraf and Rudrakshi scored 18 each. Khushi Tyagi took a four-wicket haul for UP.

It is the fourth consecutive defeat for J&K out of four matches played so far. They stand at the bottom of the points table.