J&K’s poor show in U-19 Women’s One-Day tournament continues

Srinagar, Dec 12: As Uttar Pradesh outplayed J&K on Monday at the Veerangan Cricket Academy Ground in Pune, J&K suffered its fourth straight loss in the ongoing Under-19 Women’s One Day Trophy competition.
In the match, Uttar Pradesh beat J&K by 103 run margin.
Batting first UP scored 216 for the loss of six wickets in the allotted 50 overs. Neetu with 97 and K Shama Singh 26 not out were the highest scorers for them. Sania Slathia took two wickets for J&K while Rudrakshi, Ananya and Maroof took one wicket each.
In reply, J&K got all out for 113 run total in 49 overs. Bhawandeep Kaur with 33 was the highest scorer for them while Sheena Saraf and Rudrakshi scored 18 each. Khushi Tyagi took a four-wicket haul for UP.
It is the fourth consecutive defeat for J&K out of four matches played so far. They stand at the bottom of the points table.