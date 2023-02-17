J&K’s Sandhya shines in North Zone’s emphatic win

Srinagar, Feb 17: J&K’s Sandhya Sayal sparkled with the ball in North-Zone’s convincing victory over East Zone in the ongoing Women’s Inter-Zonal One Day Trophy at ECIL Ground, Hyderabad today.
It was Sandhya’s first appearance in the tournament and she grabbed the opportunity with both hands by emerging pick of the bowlers.
Earlier, batting first, East Zone scored a decent total of 217 runs in 49.3 overs. AA Patil top scored with 55 off 54 balls while Niharika contributed 28 runs to the total.
For North Zone, Parunika Sisodia was the most successful bowler, who took 3 wickets while Sandhya Sayal was the pick of the bowlers taking 2 wickets by being economical and giving away just 27 runs in her 9 overs. Komalpreet Kour and Amanjot Kaur also claimed 2 wickets each.
In reply, North Zone chased the target easily in 45.1 overs by losing 4 wickets, thus winning the match by 4 wickets. Amanjot Kaur top scored with 78 runs off 73 balls while Reema Sisodia contributed 58 runs off 89 balls. Taniya Bhatia (21) and Priya Punia (20) were the other contributors.
PA Acharjee took 2 wickets while Mamta Paswan, AA Patil, Sushree Dibyadarshini and Mita Paul claimed one wicket each.