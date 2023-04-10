J&K’s top cyclist Waheed Ahmad gets sponsor
Srinagar, Apr 10: J&K's current top senior cyclist Waheed Ahmad has signed the sponsorship contract with Steadfast Nutrition.
Waheed is the second professional cyclist of Kashmir after Dr Muhammad Akbar Khan to sign a contract with Steadfast.
Waheed is currently the top senior cyclist of J&K and was last year the only one from J&K to qualify for National Games. He recently also won third place in the Noida cycling event. Besides Waheed has also won medals at the National level.
"Steadfast will work closely with Waheed to promote nutrition and wellness as a basis for high-quality sports performance. Steadfast is leading in developing scientifically researched products that fuel the optimum athlete performance," the company statement said.
Director Steadfast Nutrition AmanPuri said that he has been himself to Kashmir for Tour de Kashmir a prestigious cycle race in Kashmir.