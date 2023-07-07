JKSC bars unrecognised Sports Associations from national-level competitions

The circular further said that “it has been observed that these unrecognised Sports Associations are running from a particular area and holding posts in the Associations amongst the restricted persons or Government employees without proper authority/permission." "Moreover, It has been also learnt that these unrecognised Sports Associations are not registered under the Societies Act- 1860 and have no district units, thus running illegally in the UT of J&K without following the guidelines of the J&K Sports Council for grant or recognition. There are also reports that these Sports Associations are not maintaining proper records/fixtures of the domestic competitions leaving apprehension of issuing Sports Certificates to non-genuine candidates,”

The circular impressed upon the Divisional Sports Officers and Screening Committee of J&K Sports Council that no screening of teams fielded by unrecognized Sports Association are conducted relating to their participation in National Level Competitions till they are formally registered under Societies Act - 1860 and recognized by the J&K Sports Council In accordance with the laid down guidelines.