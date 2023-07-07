JKSC bars unrecognised Sports Associations from national-level competitions

Srinagar, July 7: The Jammu and Kashmir Sports Council has directed divisional sports officials and screening committees not to screen teams fielded by unrecognised sports organisations for national-level competitions.
In a circular issued, the sports body said that it is obligatory upon the Sports Associations recognized by the J&K Sports Council to get the selected teams / contingent screened through the Screening Committee of the J&K Sports Council before participation In the National level competitions.
“However, it has been observed that a number of unrecognized sports associations are also approaching for screening of teams to get the nod for participation In National Level Competition and avail benefits or the National level representations as per the privileges available from the Government,” read the circular.
The circular further said that “it has been observed that these unrecognised Sports Associations are running from a particular area and holding posts in the Associations amongst the restricted persons or Government employees without proper authority/permission." "Moreover, It has been also learnt that these unrecognised Sports Associations are not registered under the Societies Act- 1860 and have no district units, thus running illegally in the UT of J&K without following the guidelines of the J&K Sports Council for grant or recognition. There are also reports that these Sports Associations are not maintaining proper records/fixtures of the domestic competitions leaving apprehension of issuing Sports Certificates to non-genuine candidates,”
The circular impressed upon the Divisional Sports Officers and Screening Committee of J&K Sports Council that no screening of teams fielded by unrecognized Sports Association are conducted relating to their participation in National Level Competitions till they are formally registered under Societies Act - 1860 and recognized by the J&K Sports Council In accordance with the laid down guidelines.