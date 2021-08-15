JKSC inter-academy cricket tournament concludes

Srinagar, Aug 15: The J&K Sports Council Inter-Academy cricket tournament held at TRC ground here concluded on Saturday.

In the tournament, academy teams of Council participated in both boys and girls sections.

In the boys section, SCCA Reds emerged winner while as SCCA Greens as runner up. Farhan for his brilliant knock was adjudged player of the match.

In the girls section, SCCA Orange emerged winner while as SCCA Reds were runner up. Khushboo for her brilliant knock was declared player of the match.

Umar Baba and Bisma Hassan were awarded player of the series in their respective categories, while as Harsimrat Singh and Maria were declared emerging players in the boys and girls junior category respectively.

Divisional Sports Officer (C) NusratGazala was chief guest on the occasion while AbidNabi who was chief organiser of the event was also present.

Speaking on the occasion Sports Officer was all praises for the trainees and coachAbidNabi for putting an exemplary show during the event.