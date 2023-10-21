JKSC screening committee clears 30-member Roll Ball team

Jammu: J&K Sports Council (JKSC) Screening committee, headed by Baljinder Singh, Divisional Sports Officer, Saturday cleared 30 members of the Roll ball team (both men and women), which would participate in the 37th National Games being held at Goa with effect from October 30 to November 2.

Singh was assisted by Suraj Bhan, Manager, Indoor complex in the process.

Earlier, final selection of the team was made on September 30, 2023. As per the selection list, the members of Roll ball team (men) will include Hiteshwer Singh, Chandan Sharma, Akarshan Magotra, Sameer Gupta, Arjun Dev Jamwal, Rakshak Jandial, Bhavnesh Bhardwaj, Prabal Singh, Manvijay Singh Slathia, Daman Rakwal, Dilpreet Singh, Suresh Kumar, Madhu Sharma (coach), Rita Rehan (Assistant coach) and Vishali Bagal (manager).

Khushi Gupta, Arukshita Abrol, Bhavanshi Verma, Antra Mahajan, Ankita Chopra, Ashima Gupta, Ashray Shobna, Suvidha Sarin, Dakshi Langeh, Komal, Ruhi Rajput, Aysel Dogra, Sudhir Singh (coach), Mahima Khajuria (Assistant coach) and Anees Jalani (manager).