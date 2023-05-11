JKUFC aims to give platform to footballers of J&K

The club's chairman is Sunil Gupta, its director is Adnan M. Wani, and its executive director is Krishan Gupta.

"The club has been set up with an aim to create an opportunity for the talented young people of J&K. As a community of football lovers, J&K has suffered from a lack of support from the private arena when it comes to creating opportunities for our very own players. This is exactly the gap that JKUFC wants to tap into," said Adnan Wani, Director of the club.

"We as a football club believe in creating sustainable opportunities for our players, where they feel that their talent is being appreciated as well as rewarded.

The idea behind JKUFC came from the long-held beliefs of our founders, who have felt that to combat the social evils that our society is facing like rampant drug abuse that can be tackled, if we provide the youth with alternate pathways, like sports, where they can utilise their talents and energy. We want our young footballers to benefit from this opportunity," he said.