JKUFC aims to give platform to footballers of J&K

Srinagar: J&K United FC (JKUFC), a brand-new professional football team, was founded here with the goal of bringing J&K football together by operating in both provinces of Union Territory.
A football club has been established with a distinctive concept, using both of J&K's provinces as its home base. A private professional football team would have its own base in both Jammu and Srinagar for the first time in J&K football history. It has never happened before and will be the first time that the entire J&K will be represented by a private club.
A group of football enthusiasts who are dedicated to changing the football landscape in J&K formed the club.
The club's chairman is Sunil Gupta, its director is Adnan M. Wani, and its executive director is Krishan Gupta.
"The club has been set up with an aim to create an opportunity for the talented young people of J&K. As a community of football lovers, J&K has suffered from a lack of support from the private arena when it comes to creating opportunities for our very own players. This is exactly the gap that JKUFC wants to tap into," said Adnan Wani, Director of the club.
"We as a football club believe in creating sustainable opportunities for our players, where they feel that their talent is being appreciated as well as rewarded.
The idea behind JKUFC came from the long-held beliefs of our founders, who have felt that to combat the social evils that our society is facing like rampant drug abuse that can be tackled, if we provide the youth with alternate pathways, like sports, where they can utilise their talents and energy. We want our young footballers to benefit from this opportunity," he said.
Adnan Wani said that club management believes in long time planning and has set future goals.
"Our vision believes in starting off small, but sustainable. We aim to create long-term growth and opportunities for sportspersons in J&K. We want to introduce the wonderful talent of JKUFC to the world," he said.
"It wouldn't be possible without an efficient team to have our backs.
Our team would be led by Technical Director Sajid Dar and Khalid Qayoom will guide the team. Our advisory team constitutes of many stalwart players of J&K. We hope to have the support of the people of J&K, it is to them that we dedicate our humble effort," he said.
The club is planning to set up four academies, two each in Kashmir and Jammu. The club also aims to introduce World class coaching for its players. The club held open selection trials recently at Synthetic Turf TRC Ground Srinagar.
"The name J&K United FC, itself highlights our intentions and aim. We want to unite the people of J&K through football. We will be setting up football academies in both provinces of J&K and will also be starting a top-level coaching programme for the J&K youth," Adnan said.
"We will be fielding our team in the Premier League of J&K Football Association and will also be competing with other teams for the Second Division I-League spot," he added.