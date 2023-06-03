Joe Root becomes 2nd English batter to cross 11000 runs in Tests

Root's prowess in Test format was on display against Ireland as he struck 56 (59) and built a strong partnership on Day 2 to take England a step closer towards clinching the victory. The only English batter who has scored more runs than Root is former English skipper Alastair Cook.

Cook is often regarded as one of the best batters in Test format. In his career lasting over 12 years, the left-handed batter scored 12,472 runs in 161 matches at an average of 45.35.

Root is 1,468 runs short of becoming the highest run scorer in Tests for England.

Root has scored 11,004 in 130 matches with an average of 50.24.