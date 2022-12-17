Jovial Jammu win Chillai Kallan T20 match in Srinagar

Srinagar, Dec 17: Jammu and Kashmir postal department organised the “Chillai Kallan Cricket Match” at Amar Singh College ground on T-20 pattern between Shining Srinagar Stars and Jovial Jammu team in which Jammu Jovial lifted the golden cup.
The match was organised by the Postal Department as a welfare measure for the staff members. Which Shining Srinagar Stars team was having players from Srinagar and Baramulla also and Jovial Jammu Team comprises players from Jammu, Udhampur and Rajouri divisions.
Team Srinagar won the toss and decided for batting and scored 130 runs in 20 overs. The score was well chased by Jovial Jammu and they made 131 runs in 19.1 overs after losing only five wickets. Sanjay Kumar from Jovial Jammu was declared man of the match for his all-round performance who scored 55 runs and also claimed two wickets.
Prof Bashir Ahmad Rather Principal Amar Singh College was a guest of honour during the Cricket match and presented the trophies and mementoes to the players of both teams during the closing ceremony.
Col Vinod Kumar PMG appreciated both the teams for showing sportsmanship, team spirit and a high sense of friendship during both innings. He informed that the officials are feeling a little low as long duration COVID did not allow big social mixing and generally people remained captive in four walls of residences.