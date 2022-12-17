Jovial Jammu win Chillai Kallan T20 match in Srinagar

The match was organised by the Postal Department as a welfare measure for the staff members. Which Shining Srinagar Stars team was having players from Srinagar and Baramulla also and Jovial Jammu Team comprises players from Jammu, Udhampur and Rajouri divisions.

Team Srinagar won the toss and decided for batting and scored 130 runs in 20 overs. The score was well chased by Jovial Jammu and they made 131 runs in 19.1 overs after losing only five wickets. Sanjay Kumar from Jovial Jammu was declared man of the match for his all-round performance who scored 55 runs and also claimed two wickets.