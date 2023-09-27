JTGC Sidhra organises ‘Women Putting Competition 2023’

A press statement mentioned that many women players participated in the competition with great enthusiasm and zeal. Akita Sethi displayed some great skills and lifted the trophy while Shraddha Gupta was the runner–up. Third place was bagged by Sunita Anand.

Secretary, Jammu Tawi Golf Course Manav Gupta, who was chief guest on the occasion, said, “Putting contest is an innovative way to entice women players towards golf and nurture talent in Jammu and Kashmir. He said that several steps had been initiated to popularize Golf in Jammu and such events would be organized on a regular basis. “Golf can become a sport where women and girls are inspired to participate, welcomed and nurtured throughout and developed to achieve their goals,” he said.