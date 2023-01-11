Judo player Tazeem Fayaz bags medal in Inter-University Championship

Srinagar, Jan 11: A highly talented Judo player from Srinagar Tazeem Fayaz has bagged a silver medal in the All India Inter-University Judo Championship.
Tazeem Fayaz who is pursuing a degree in Bachelor’s in Physical Education at GNDU Punjab bagged a silver medal in her category while representing the University. She outclassed a number of top performers in her category before falling short in the final bout. Judo is considered one of the toughest martial art sport in which competition is of the top level.
Tazeem Fayaz before joining GNDU has been training at Regional Coaching Centre Srinagar J&K Sports Council. She also bagged a bronze medal recently in the Junior Judo Championship held at Jharkhand.
She has so far bagged six National medals & has also been part of the India camp.