Junior National Wushu Championship Chisti siblings bag medals for J&K

Srinagar: The young emerging martial art players, Chisti sister duo has once again brought laurels for J&K by bagging medals in the Junior National Wushu Championship that was held in Punjab from October 20 to 25.
Ansa Chisti and Ayeera Chisti were part of the J&K team in the event and bagged Gold and Silver medals.
Ansa Chishti bagged the gold medal while Ayeera Chisti missed gold and had to contend herself with silver medal.
Hailing the sister duo for their continuing success and making J&K proud at National level, their coach Asif Ahmad said,
"After a number of obstacles in their journey many people tried to demotivate them. But I didn't let them give up and they always followed what was told to them while training. Now it's my dream to see them in the International arena and see them compete in World championships and the major events".