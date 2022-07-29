Junior Wushu selection trials held

Srinagar, July 29: The junior J&K Wushu national championship selection trials, which lasted two days, were held at Gindun Stadium Srinagar on Friday.
Both the boys’ and girls’ sections drew about 150 players for the trials. Players were chosen through selection trials in order to compete in the Junior National Championship, which will take place in Cuttack, Kerala, from September 1 to September 6.
On Friday Hadiya Sidiq, Mehroosh Mubeen and Meereen Jaan were shortlisted for the coaching camp in the Youth category while Pakeeza Qureshi, Sadia Tariq and Kaif’s Shab were shortlisted for the camp in the junior category.