Jurgen Klopp announces departure from Liverpool

New Delhi, Jan 26: Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp on Friday announced his departure from the club at the end of the 2023-24 season. Klopp, 56, made his announcement in a video on Liverpool’s social media channels. The German head coach joined Liverpool in 2015 and has won the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup with the Merseyside club.

“I can understand that it’s a shock for a lot of people at this moment when you hear it for the first time, but obviously I can explain it -– or at least try to explain it,” Klopp said in a video posted on Liverpool FC ‘X’ page.

“I love absolutely everything about this club,” Klopp confessed, his eyes reflecting the passion that had endeared him to the Liverpool faithful. “I love everything about the city, I love everything about our supporters, I love the team, I love the staff. I love everything. But that I still take this decision shows you that I am convinced it is the one I have to take.”