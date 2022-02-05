Justin Langer quits as Australian men's cricket coach

The announcement was made in a statement from Langer's management company DSEG while Langer was flying from Melbourne to his hometown of Perth.

"DSEG confirms that our client Justin Langer has this morning tendered his resignation as coach of the Australian men's cricket team, the statement said.

"The resignation follows a meeting with Cricket Australia last evening. The resignation is effective immediately."

After weeks of scrutiny about whether he would have his four-year contract extended beyond June, the Cricket Australia board met on Friday to discuss the 51-year-old West Australian's future.

Cricket Australia said in a statement that Langer was offered a short-term extension to his current contract, which sadly he has opted not to accept.

It also said assistant coach Andrew McDonald had been appointed interim head coach.

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting, who is close friends with Langer they share the same agent told Australian Broadcasting Corp. radio that he believes Langer was pushed out of the job and it's a really sad day as far as Australian cricket is concerned," adding that the situation was embarrassing."