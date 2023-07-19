Kargil Victory Ride | Maj Gen Hartej Singh flags in K2K motorcycle expedition at Udhampur

The Indian army undertook this motorcycle expedition from July 2 to 22, 2023 to commemorate the commencement of ‘RajatJayanti’ of Kargil Vijay Diwas (Operation Vijay).

The expedition led by the brave ‘Mashkoh Warriors’, who had captured ‘Twin Bumps’ during the Kargil War on July 7, 1999, has traversed over 3000 km of the country's Northern borders’ mesmerising and challenging landscapes.