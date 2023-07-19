Kargil Victory Ride | Maj Gen Hartej Singh flags in K2K motorcycle expedition at Udhampur

Udhampur, July 19: General Officer Commanding (GOC) 71 Sub Area Major General Hartej Singh Bajaj flagged in Kohima to Kargil (K2K) motorcycle expedition which reached here at Udhampur on Wednesday.
The Indian army undertook this motorcycle expedition from July 2 to 22, 2023 to commemorate the commencement of ‘RajatJayanti’ of Kargil Vijay Diwas (Operation Vijay).
The expedition led by the brave ‘Mashkoh Warriors’, who had captured ‘Twin Bumps’ during the Kargil War on July 7, 1999, has traversed over 3000 km of the country's Northern borders’ mesmerising and challenging landscapes.
“The GOC commended the fortitude displayed by the expedition team and exhorted upon all ranks to imbibe their warrior spirit,” said PRO Defence Jammu Lt Col SuneelBartwal.
The expedition team consisting of two Officers, two Junior Commissioned Officers and 21 soldiers will reach Drass on July 22 to pay homage to the brave hearts at Kargil War Memorial.
“During the course of the journey, the riders have interacted with all sections of the society regarding various initiatives being undertaken by the Indian army towards nation building. The expedition is the first of its kind which is aimed at connecting the two extremities of our nation from North East to Ladakh harnessing the collective resolve of our troops hailing from areas along the Northern border towards safeguarding the integrity of their motherland,” said Lt Col Bartwal, in an official statement.