Kargil Vijay Diwas Motorbike rally reaches Srinagar

Srinagar, July 22: Kargil Vijay Diwas Motorcycle Rally was flagged off from BB Cantonment Srinagar.
As per the statement, the riders of the Motorcycle Rally laid wreaths at the Chinar War Memorial to pay obeisance to the Bravehearts who have made the supreme sacrifice in the highest tradition of the Indian Army. The members also visited the Chinar Museum.
The Motorcycle Rally was flagged off by Lt Gen BS Raju, Vice Chief of Army Staff on 18 July 2022 from the National War Memorial in New Delhi to commemorate the saga of bravery and sacrifice of the gallant soldiers of the Indian Army in the Kargil War.
This rally moved from New Delhi and is travelling along two axes: Delhi - Srinagar - Zojila – Kargil - Dras, and Delhi – Chandigarh – Rohtang – Leh - Drass.
The first group reached Udhampur on 20 July 2022, via Ambala and Pathankot and reached Srinagar on 22 July 2022. It will reach Kargil War Memorial on 26 July 2022.
Lt Gen ADS Aujla, GOC Chinar Corps conveyed his best wishes to the rally for their remaining journey. The GOC in his message to the youth of Kashmir Valley urged them to draw inspiration from the sacrifice of the brave soldiers and scale new heights through self-belief and passion.