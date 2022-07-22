Kargil Vijay Diwas Motorbike rally reaches Srinagar

As per the statement, the riders of the Motorcycle Rally laid wreaths at the Chinar War Memorial to pay obeisance to the Bravehearts who have made the supreme sacrifice in the highest tradition of the Indian Army. The members also visited the Chinar Museum.

The Motorcycle Rally was flagged off by Lt Gen BS Raju, Vice Chief of Army Staff on 18 July 2022 from the National War Memorial in New Delhi to commemorate the saga of bravery and sacrifice of the gallant soldiers of the Indian Army in the Kargil War.