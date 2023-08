Bengaluru: India batter Karun Nair announced on Sunday that he will be leaving Karnataka and representing Vidarbha in the 2023-24 domestic cricket season.

At Vidarbha, Nair will be one of two professional players for the two-time Ranji Trophy-winning team alongside Dhruv Shorey, who has moved on from Delhi.

“I would like to take this opportunity to express my heartfelt gratitude for the incredible journey I’ve had with the Karnataka State Cricket Association over the last two decades.