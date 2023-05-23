Kashmir bat brand KIS makes IPL 2023 appearance

The KIS brand over the years has been used by Bangladesh Cricketer Tajul Islam while playing for the Bangladesh cricket team. The KIS bat was also used by former Afghanistan International Shahzad Ahmed during Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). In BPL, the KIS bat was used by around five to six cricketers. The reach of the KIS bat has been among the Women's International cricketers also with a couple of West Indian and Bangladesh women cricketers having used the KIS bat during their International duties.

"It was a proud moment to see our own Kashmir brand, KIS getting displayed in the middle of the IPL which is amoung the top sports leagues in the World. IPL has reached the level where it is stepping ahead of the top World leagues. In that context to see our Kashmir brand used by a player is a big boost to our product and the entire Kashmir bat industry, " saidFirdous Khan, co-owner of KIS.