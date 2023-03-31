Kashmir cyclists bag medals in All India Inter University championship

Srinagar, Mar 31: The Kashmir cyclists have shined in the All India Inter University Cycling championship by bagging two medals.
The two cyclists from Kashmir while representing outside Universities bagged medals in the All India competition held at Punjabi University Patiala.
Mashooq Maqbool representing Lovely Professional University in the track cycling championship bagged a silver medal in the Team sprint event. Bilal Ahmed Dar bagged a silver medal in the Team pursuit event. Bilal represents Guru Nanak Dev University Amritsar.
While Kashmir University and the other Universities of J&K fail to win medals in the All India University competitions, the Kashmir players have been winning medals for outside Universities on regular basis. They get better facilities in these Universities and have been opting to represent them while pursuing their studies.