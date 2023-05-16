Kashmir footballer Asrar Rehbar to play in Qatar

Srinagar: Asrar Rehbar, a football player from Kashmir, is all set to represent Qatar in the 2023 QIA Champions League.

The incredibly gifted Kashmiri football player Asrar has joined City Exchange FC in the QIA Champions League. On May 18, the event is scheduled to begin.

QIA Champions League is the Qatar Indian Association (QIA)'s flagship football tournament. The league is all set to kick off on May 18 at the Doha Stadium.

Since its inception in 2013, QIA has earned plaudits for its innovative tournament concept, which brings together professional footballers from India and expatriates living in Qatar in a month-long footballing extravaganza.