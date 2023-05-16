Kashmir footballer Asrar Rehbar to play in Qatar

Srinagar: Asrar Rehbar, a football player from Kashmir, is all set to represent Qatar in the 2023 QIA Champions League.
The incredibly gifted Kashmiri football player Asrar has joined City Exchange FC in the QIA Champions League. On May 18, the event is scheduled to begin.
QIA Champions League is the Qatar Indian Association (QIA)'s flagship football tournament. The league is all set to kick off on May 18 at the Doha Stadium.
Since its inception in 2013, QIA has earned plaudits for its innovative tournament concept, which brings together professional footballers from India and expatriates living in Qatar in a month-long footballing extravaganza.
Asrar who has been playing in Bengaluru and J&K over the years has joined the club after getting an offer. He is likely to be the first-ever Kashmir footballer to join the league. Asrar has previously played for FC Bengaluru United as well as FC1 in J&K. Apart from that he has also represented J&K in Santosh Trophy besides playing for various other clubs of J&K.
"It is a great opportunity to showcase my talent and learn from the best under some of the best coaches during the league," Asrar said.
"Qatar just recently hosted the football World Cup and has got some of the best football facilities in the World. This league will give me the opportunity to play in those facilities and take their full benefits, " Asrar said.
Meanwhile, J&K Football Association has congratulated Asrar for joining the QIA league.
"Congratulations to Asrar Rehbar of J&K UT on his remarkable achievement. This is a tremendous honour and a testament to his exceptional talent, dedication, and hard work."
"May he continue to inspire young footballers and shine as a beacon of excellence in the world of football. We wish him the best of luck for the QIA Champions League 2023 in Qatar," JKFA statement said.
The premier football club of J&K, FC1 has also congratulated Asrar.
"Congratulations, Asrar Rehbar from FC1 selected for QIA champions league 2023, Qatar, Doha," FC1 statement said.