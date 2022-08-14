Kashmir Harvard FA emerge victorious

Srinagar, Aug 13: The Kashmir Harvard Football Academy & Kashmir Football Academy Srinagar played a friendly football game at the synthetic turf TRC under floodlights.
Kashmir Havard Educational Institute organised the football game.
The football match was won by Harvard Football Academy 1-0. Saliq Hilal scored the game-winning goal for the team that prevailed. Khursheed Ahmad Baba, an international football player, was the chief guest on this occasion. During the game, sports promoter Nissar Hussain and other notable athletes were also present.