Kashmir Harvard School win U-19 Boys Football Tournament

Srinagar, July 19: Kashmir Harvard School emerged winners of Inter school Under-19 Boys Football Tournament held at Srinagar.
A statement said that Kashmir Harvard School displayed a phenomenal show in the inter-school football tournament by defeating Valley's top schools like Green Valley Educational Institute, Boys Higher Secondary School Gulabagh.
In the final match, Kashmir Harvard School beat Boys High School Hazratbal by 4-0.
Kashmir Harvard School Football team was looking like a professional team by the way and style of their playing. Under the guidance of a professional coach Kashmir Harvard football team will progress in the field of football and other activities. Kashmir Harvard School management wishes all the players of the school good luck in their future endeavours, reads the statement.