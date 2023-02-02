Kashmir martial art player Hanaya Nisar receives Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

Srinagar: Hanaya Nisar, the champion of Kashmir’s sqay martial arts, is feeling out of this world after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and receiving the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar from President Draupadi Murmu.
President of India Droupadi Murmu on January 23 presented the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2023 to 11 awardees at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.
This year, the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar was conferred upon 11 children selected from all regions of the Country for their exceptional achievement in the field of Art and Culture (4), Bravery (1), Innovation (2), Social Service (1), and Sports (3). Of the 11 children selected for the prestigious award, there six were boys and 5 girls belonging to 11 States and UTs.
Hanaya Nisar of Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir received the award in the sports category.
On the occasion, President congratulated all the children upon receiving the award and said that it encourages the children in their contribution to the development of the country.
After the award ceremony, Hanaya and other awardees met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sports Minister Anurag Thakur, Minister of Women and Child Development, Zubin Irani and others in the National capital.
It was on January 24 that Prime Minister interacted with the awardees. Through a series of Sweets, Prime Minister lauded each awardee for their achievements.
About Hanaya, Prime Minister Tweeted, “We are committed to popularising different sports and emphasising fitness. Hanaya Nisar is a Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardee who has represented India in various martial arts competitions. She has won various laurels. Proud of her accomplishments”.
For Hanaya receiving the award from the President of India and then meeting Prime Minister the next day is a feeling that she can’t describe.
“I am honoured to receive such a top-level award and then went on to interact with President and Prime Minister. It was dream come true to be facing them and hearing words of wisdom from them,” Hanaya said.
“The award and interaction with such dignities are going to act as motivation for me to further excel in the Sports arena. I want to make my Country, J&K and parents proud,” she said.
Hanaya who studies in Class 11th at Government Model higher secondary school Kokernag started her sports journey at a very young age and has over the years achieved many milestones.
In her journey, her parents led by her father Nisar Ahmad have been a huge support for her.
“Without the support of my parents, I couldn’t have reached where I am today. They sacrificed a lot to make me realise my dream,” she said.
Hanaya has bagged a gold medal for the Country in the 3rd World Sqay Championship held at Chingju South Korea. Over the years she has bagged multiple International and National medals in various age groups.
She has bagged a gold medal in the 4th Tri-Nation held at Kathmandu, Nepal and gold medals in the 7th and 9th International Masters Cup held in Pahalgam.
She also bagged two gold medals and one silver medal in the National School Games apart from bagging multiple medals in sub-junior national championships. She has also bagged a gold medal in the Federation cup held in Haryana and three gold medals in GM Dar National Championships held in Pahalgam, Kashmir.
She recently bagged a gold medal in the 23rd Sqay National Championship held at Jammu. She was also declared All India Champion of Champions in 2023.