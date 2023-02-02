Kashmir martial art player Hanaya Nisar receives Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar

Srinagar: Hanaya Nisar, the champion of Kashmir’s sqay martial arts, is feeling out of this world after meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and receiving the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar from President Draupadi Murmu.

President of India Droupadi Murmu on January 23 presented the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2023 to 11 awardees at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

This year, the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar was conferred upon 11 children selected from all regions of the Country for their exceptional achievement in the field of Art and Culture (4), Bravery (1), Innovation (2), Social Service (1), and Sports (3). Of the 11 children selected for the prestigious award, there six were boys and 5 girls belonging to 11 States and UTs.