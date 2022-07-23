Kashmir Mega Football Tournament concludes

As per the statement, 32 teams across Kashmir participated in the tournament while the final match was played between Sadam Tigers and Hyderia Football Club. It is pertinent to mention that the players from South Africa, Nigeria and other National International Football clubs participated in the tournament.

The teams were introduced to the Divisional Officer Sports, NuzhatAra, International Footballer Mehrajud Din Wadoo, Socio-Political activist Sayim Mustafa and other renowned personalities.