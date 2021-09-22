Kashmir MTB Cycling championship to be held on Sep 24

Srinagar: The Kashmir Road MTB cycling championship organised by J&K Sports Development Association has been rescheduled and now would be held on September 24.

The event was earlier scheduled to be held on September 19 from Duck Park Foreshore Road to Zabarwan Park Boulevard Srinagar. However, JKSDA has rescheduled the event to September 24, Friday.

It is after long that JKSDA resumed its activities and is planning to conduct more such events in the coming time.

The event is being held in collaboration with the Department of Tourism, Amblin and RED FM Srinagar. It is sponsored by Elegant Strikers, NITians Career Academy, Springs Buds Institute Budgam, Shahzaib group, CP Advertisers, Posh Enterprises.