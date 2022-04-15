Kashmir pacer Rasikh Salam ruled out of IPL 2022

Srinagar, Apr 15: In a major setback to his chances of making it big, Kashmir pacer Rasikh Salam has been ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.
RasikhSalam who played for Kolkatta Knight Riders (KKR) in the ongoing IPL, was ruled out of the tournament on Friday due to injury.
In a statement issued by IPL, HarshitRana has been brought in as a replacement for Rasikh by the franchisee.
“HarshitRana as a replacement for pacer Rasikh Salam for the rest of the IPL 2022 season. Salam, who played two games for KKR this season, has been ruled out owing to a lower back injury and will take no further part in the tournament,” an IPL statement said.
It is a major setback for the young pacer who made his comeback in IPL after a two-year gap owing to the BCCI ban.
Before the IPL Auction 2022, Rasikh had suffered an injury while playing for J&K in the Under-25 tournament. He had missed the last few matches for the team due to injury and then had gone into rehabilitation.
In the auction, Rasikh was picked up by KKR instead of Mumbai Indians who everyone was expecting to.
In 2019, Rasikh rose into fame after getting picked by Mumbai Indians in the auction and then went on to play one match for the side that emerged as eventual champions that year. During the tournament, Rasikh’s name was included in India’s Under-19 side. However, before he could make it big, Rasikh got involved in a faulty date of birth certificate case and eventually was banned for two years by BCCI. He recently made his comeback into domestic cricket after completing a ban.
During the ban period, Rasikh spent his time in the Mumbai Indians academy in Mumbai.