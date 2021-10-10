Kashmir Panthers FC outplays J&K Bank FC

Srinagar: Kashmir Panthers FC outplayed J&K Bank FV by 3-0 in the semifinal of the Green Valley Cup at Green Valley Educational Institute playing field Elahi Bagh here on Sunday.

In the crucial semifinal, Panthers FC outplayed the number one football side of Kashmir, J&K Bank FC by 3-0 goals. It was dominant performance from Kashmir Panthers FC as they outplayed J&K Bank FC in every department. Binny of Kashmir Panthers FC was declared as man of the match.

In the final, Kashmir Panthers FC is going to clash with Downtown Heroes FC.