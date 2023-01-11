Kashmir players shine in National Powerlifting championship

Srinagar, Jan 11: Kashmir-based powerlifting players shined in the National Powerlifting championship by bagging multiple medals in the event held at Jammu.
In the National Powerlifting Championship conducted by Indian Powerlifting Federation, Kashmir-based players bagged multiple medals.
Mohsin Ajaz bagged a silver medal in the benchpress 83kg class junior category while as Junaid Hazari shined by bathing three gold medals in powerlifting, bench press, and deadlift 105 Kg class junior category. Faizan Shabir bagged third place in the deadlift 74 kg class sub-junior category while Fida ul Noor bagged two gold medals in the deadlift, benchpress 93 kg sub-junior category.
Abid Nazir bagged two gold medals in the deadlift, and benchpress in the 74 kg junior class category while Shariq Rafiq got a silver medal in the 66 kg sub-junior category. Suwaid Rouf bagged a gold medal in the 59 kg sub-junior class category.
The team was accompanied by General Secretary Kashmir IPF Inayat ullah Khan.