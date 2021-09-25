Kashmir Road MTB cycling championship held in Srinagar

Srinagar: The Kashmir Road MTB cycling championship was held from Duck Park Foreshore Road to Zabarwan Park Boulevard here on Friday.

The event organised by J&K Sports Development Association (JKSDA) in collaboration with the Department of Tourism Kashmir, Amblin and RED FM Srinagar saw more than 90 cyclists participating in senior and Under-16 boys categories.

Parwez Ahmed of Narbal emerged winner in the senior category while Waheed Ahmed finished second.

Mansoor finished third in the senior category while Faisal and Aamish finished fourth and fifth respectively.

In the junior category , Parvaiz Ahmed finished first while Shabir finished second. Farhan Tariq bagged third place while Aqeel Sajad and Shahnawaz finished fourth and fifth respectively.

Director Tourism Kashmir Dr. GN Itoo, was chief guest on the occasion and gave away prizes.

Among others present were JKSDA Senior Vice President Rauf Ahmed Tramboo, Technical Director JKSDA Dr Altaf ur Rehman , NITians Career Institute Director Sheikh Mubashir, Principal Spring Buds Shanawaz Qureshi, Director Shahzaib Group, Owner Downtown Heroes Mushtaq Bashir, Director Amblin Hinan Bhat and Director Posh Enterprise’s Shabir Ahmed.